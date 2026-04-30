MTG Reveals MAGA Suck-UP Who Secretly ‘Hates’ Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling out what she claims is a very fake MAGA lovefest.

On a Wednesday episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, the former Georgia congresswoman alleged that Rep. Mike Lawler secretly “hates” Donald Trump—despite publicly positioning himself as a loyal ally.

“I remember specifically when Mike Lawler came in, and he was welcomed in by everybody,” Greene, 51, said. “He was propped up as the guy we have to fight for.”

But that warm reception, she claimed, masked something very different.

Marjorie Taylor Greene teamed up with Tucker Carlson to rail into the Republican party. The Tucker Show/ Youtube

“He hated Donald Trump, made fun of him constantly, mimicked him—making fun of his voice,” Greene alleged.

The accusation cuts sharply against Lawler’s public record. The New York Republican has longstanding ties to Trumpworld, dating back to 2016, when he served as a delegate at the Republican National Convention and helped spearhead a multimillion-dollar direct mail effort through his consulting firm, Checkmate Strategies, to boost Trump’s first White House run.

Lawler, 39, later held onto a historically blue district in a tight election race—helped in part by a glowing Trump endorsement praising him as a “true America First patriot.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) speaks during a press conference about the proposed Safe Air on Airplanes Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2024. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/REUTERS

Greene, however, says the loyalty was always a façade.

She claimed Lawler even targeted her personally over her outspoken support for Trump, 79, after his failed 2020 re-election campaign. “He used to attack me, make fun of me, come and find me on the House floor,” for backing the then-former president.

According to Greene, that behavior mysteriously vanished once Trump clawed his way back to political dominance.

She described an “unbelievable change” in Lawler around the time of Trump’s 2024 comeback bid—one that transformed him, in her telling, into a full-blown cheerleader.

Lawler, who spent months dodging questions on who he would endorse for the 2024 presidential election “was all of a sudden becoming Trump’s biggest supporter,” she said. A massive turnaround that she said earned him the nickname “MAGA Mike Lawler.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene was branded a "traitor" by Trump after she pushed for the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files. ALYSSA POINTER/REUTERS

Greene also recalled Lawler bragging about a MAGA hat Trump had signed for him—a moment she said made her realize that the loyalists who “fought for him when no one else would” had been pushed out of Trump’s orbit and replaced by Republicans like Lawler, who were now getting invited to the White House.

Greene went even further, accusing Lawler of ideological betrayal.

“He’s literally a Democrat,” she claimed. “He’s so against all the things that Republican voters care about, and he clearly hates Donald Trump.”

Lawler’s office did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The congressman notably broke with GOP orthodoxy on the state and local tax deduction cap enacted by the Trump administration in 2017. Siding with Democrats, Lawler successfully fought to raise the SALT cap from $10,000 to $40,000, a major issue for constituents in high-tax states like New York.

At the same time, Lawler has publicly defended Trump on some of his most controversial rhetoric—particularly amid escalating tensions with Iran.

During Trump’s escalating standoff with Iran, the president warned that a “whole civilization” could be wiped out if Tehran failed to meet his demands—remarks that drew swift criticism.

Lawler initially rushed to soften the blow.

“He’s not talking about obliterating innocent people,” Lawler said at the time. “We’re talking about taking decisive action.”