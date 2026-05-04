MAGA Wildcard Coins Brutal New Insult for Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene has flipped Donald Trump’s favorite insult on its head, declaring she does not have “Trump Derangement Syndrome” but “Trump Disappointment Syndrome.”

The former Georgia congresswoman, 51, who walked out of her House seat in January after a blistering bust-up with the president over the Jeffrey Epstein files, dropped the brutal rebrand on X on Sunday, attaching footage from her April 25 speech at a Ron Paul Institute conference in Lake Jackson, Texas.

MTG explains her new nickname for Trump. X

“MAGA should never be told that a convicted pedophile and his circle of elite friends raping girls when they are 14 or 16 years old is a Democrat hoax,” Greene wrote in the post, which had clocked more than 700,000 views by Monday morning. “I don’t have Trump Derangement Syndrome, I have Trump Disappointment Syndrome.”

“Trump Derangement Syndrome”—or “TDS”—is the catch-all jibe the president and his MAGA allies routinely lob at critics to brand any dissent as unhinged or out of touch, as the Daily Beast has widely reported in the past.

In the near-five-minute clip, Greene—who once described herself as “a general in the MAGA army”—gave her most vivid account yet of the phone call from Trump, 79, that she says ended their alliance for good.

MTG posted this photo of her speaking to Ron Paul at his event to her social media, saying: "I was honored to speak at the Ron Paul Institute this weekend! Dr Ron Paul is a legend!" Facebook

She told the audience that the president called her after she crossed the aisle to sign a Democrat-led discharge petition to force the release of the Epstein files. By her account, Trump barked down the line: “Marjorie, you’re gonna have to take your name off that discharge petition... It’s a Democrat hoax... My friends are going to get hurt.”

Greene also claimed Trump leaned on Speaker Mike Johnson to bury any Epstein bill in the House Rules Committee, and ordered then-Attorney General Pam Bondi not to release the files at all. The president then warned her, she said, that “people in Palm Beach” and “people you know at Mar-a-Lago” would be hurt by their publication—a stunning claim, in her telling, from a leader who has long branded the files a Democrat “hoax.”

She refused to back down. “That’s when MAGA died,” Greene said. “That’s when the entire thing shattered for me.”

Trump has been accused of covering up the files pertaining to the disgraced late financier, whom he used to socialize with. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

The ex-congresswoman has since become one of the most relentless tormentors of her former patron over the Epstein saga.

Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November only after a revolt by four House Republicans—Greene, Thomas Massie, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace—left him with no escape route. He has since branded her “Marjorie Traitor Greene” and a “ranting lunatic.”

Greene’s exit followed Trump revoking his endorsement and vowing to back a primary challenger.

Marjorie Taylor Greene used to be one of the most staunch supporters of Donald Trump in Congress. Elijah Nouvelage /AFP via Getty Images

Since walking away from the Hill, she has insisted to CBS’s 60 Minutes that she has “zero plans, zero desire” to run for president, ruled out a Senate or gubernatorial bid, and told host Lesley Stahl that she is “not your politician with a whole itinerary of plans or political ambitions.”

Instead, she has spent her post-Capitol life torching her former patron on the right-wing speaking circuit and her X feed—while revealing she has logged hundreds of death threats with Capitol Police since 2021, including a pipe-bomb scare at her home and direct threats against her son in the wake of Trump’s “Traitor” jibe.