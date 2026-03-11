MAGA Rep Melts Down After Being Cornered on Trump Snub

MAGA congressman Derrick Van Orden is still salty about being ignored by the president.

A video shared on X by MeidasTouch senior digital editor Acyn Torabi on Tuesday shows a reporter asking the Wisconsin representative about how Trump neglected to shake his hand after the State of the Union address in February.

“Congressman, were you sad that Trump wouldn’t shake your hand?” the reporter asked.

Reporter: Congressman, were you sad that Trump wouldn’t shake your hand?



Van Orden: See, they ask these stupid questions and they want me to say something. So this guy, his only promotion potential is like, to become a nagging mother-in-law. pic.twitter.com/QfmOReDgYz — Acyn (@Acyn) March 10, 2026

“See, they ask these stupid questions, and they want me to say something,” Van Orden said, avoiding eye contact with the reporter whom he continued to insult. “So this guy, his only promotion potential is like, to become a nagging mother-in-law.”

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the congressman told the Daily Beast: “The Congressman was responding to what was clearly a ridiculous question. This is a complete non-issue.”

Rep. Derrick Van Orden speaks with reporters outside of the US Capitol on February 11, 2026, in Washington, DC. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Another video shared by the MeidasTouch network on Tuesday showed the milk-loving congressman trying to explain why Trump didn’t shake his hand that night as he did for most other GOP lawmakers.

“Oh, and by the way, President Trump didn’t dump me,” the 56-year-old said. “Ron Johnson said, ‘Hey, Mr. President.’ And he turned around, and I was just going to follow him out.”

Rep. Van Orden is still making excuses as to why Trump didn't shake his hand during the SOTU:



Oh, by the way, President Trump didn't dump me. Ron Johnson said, 'Hey, Mr. President.' And he turned around, and I was just going to follow him out. The Secret Service guy behind me is… pic.twitter.com/PeDxcEoNZX — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 10, 2026

“The Secret Service guy behind me is like, you cannot be between me and the president,” he continued. “And I was like, okay! You have a gun, and I don’t right now. That was kind of funny, though.” It’s unclear when Van Orden made those comments.

At Trump’s State of the Union last month, Van Orden appeared visibly saddened that he was not among the GOP lawmakers who were able to shake their dear leader’s bruised hand.

After Trump moved past him in the line of groveling Republicans, the Wisconsin congressman repeatedly called out “Mr. President!” as he tried to inch his way into the president’s sightline, but was unsuccessful.

Van Orden looks envious of his colleague for getting to shake the president's hand. C-SPAN

The MAGA rep gave Trump, 79, a laudatory review of his record-breaking 108-minute speech.

“Holy Bean Bags. @realDonaldTrump just delivered a SOTU for the ages,” he wrote on X. “I am so proud to be an American.”

Two days later, Van Orden shared that he was living the high life with Vice President JD Vance, drinking from a glass of milk and ice.

“I don’t always fly back to Wisconsin on Air Force Two, but when I do, I have a cold glass of milk,” Van Orden said in a video he posted on X last month.

Van Orden settles for a glass of ice milk with Vance aboard Air Force 2. @derrickvanorden/X