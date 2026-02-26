MAGA’s Favorite ‘Journalist’ Backs Bizarre Antisemitic Conspiracy

YouTuber Nick Shirley has been attacked for endorsing a video that claims to expose a “Jewish invasion” in New Jersey.

Shirley, known for his video about daycare fraud in Minnesota and misleading claims about voter fraud that have been shared by top MAGA figures, replied to a post on X by fellow conservative YouTuber Tyler Oliveira that echoed rhetoric used by Nazis in World War II.

“Hello Goyim. I have released a 73-minute-long documentary on New Jersey’s Jewish Invasion,” Oliveira wrote while sharing a YouTube link to his film.

“EXPOSE IT ALL,” Shirley enthusiastically replied.

The video has already gotten more than 1.7 million views on YouTube. X/Nick Shirley

Shirley, who was invited to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address by MAGA Rep. Pete Stauber, has since come under fire from both sides of the aisle for gleefully supporting the antisemitic video targeting a Jewish community in Lakewood.

Replying to Shirley’s post, far-right activist Laura Loomer asked: “Expose what? Jewish U.S. citizens living their life peacefully?”

In a follow-up post, Loomer added: “Optics has never been a strong suit for the GOP. We are now at the point where lawmakers are promoting people who say New Jersey citizens need to be ‘exposed’ for being Orthodox Jews.

“Way to go, GOP! Keep on embracing the Jew haters. 2026 is going to be a bloodbath.”

Laura Loomer suggested that the “Jewish Invasion” video is proof that the GOP has a “Nazi problem.” Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Robby Soave, senior editor at Reason and co-host of The Hill’s commentary show Rising, wrote: “Are there any big right-wing alt-media video guys who are not deranged anti-Semites? This is getting pretty darn concerning!”

Progressive political commentator Hasan Piker added: “They loved these guys when they were ‘investigating’ ‘Haitians eating cats & dogs’ or ‘Somalis doing fraud,’ but now they go after Jewish enclaves with the same substandard racial agitprop and everyone who cheered them on is losing their minds!”

Shirley defended himself while replying to another Loomer post suggesting the GOP has a “Nazi problem.”

“Nazi is the furthest thing from the truth. I’m simply anti-fraud. I am not antisemitic,” he wrote.

“This Nazi name-calling is so far out there and not even remotely true. It’s the same tactic leftists have used against their opposition for years to incite violence and spread lies. Fortunately, people are starting to see through it.”

Tyler Oliveira is seen berating Jewish people in the documentary. YouTube/Tyler Oliveira

Shirley, 23, gained prominence for his video detailing alleged fraud at Minnesota child care centers predominantly run by members of the state’s Somali community.

The video, which featured Shirley trying to gain unauthorized access to a facility where children were present, was used to justify the Trump administration’s hardline immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

Shirley claimed his video exposed fraud in Minnesota. Many of his claims have since been debunked or simply repeated information that had already been widely reported in the state for years.

Earlier this week, Shirley also claimed he had uncovered voter fraud after discovering 30 voters whose addresses matched that of a UPS Store in California.