MAGA Mouthpiece Leaps to Defend Trump Over Racist Post

A MAGA loyalist assisted the White House in passing the blame for the posting of a racist video.

Laura Loomer defended President Trump after he shared a racist video on Truth Social depicting former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes in a post that took 12 hours to delete. On Friday, Loomer echoed the White House’s claim that a staffer was responsible for the vile meme.

“President Trump doesn’t post on his own social media accounts,” Loomer, 32, posted on X, adding that the president “dictates the text on the long posts” to staffers, who “type it” for him.

Loomer tried to defend the president on X. @LauraLoomer/ X

“For the memes and photos, those are posted by staff. I have spent enough time with President Trump to know he doesn’t type the posts himself,” Loomer added.

Loomer’s finger-pointing comes after 66 posts were fired off on Trump’s Truth Social accounts between 10:36 p.m. and 12:25 a.m., including a video that ends with the Obamas’ heads superimposed onto the bodies of animated apes.

The re-posted video, which the Daily Beast has chosen not to publish, was immediately met with calls for its removal, including from top GOP figures.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it,” Sen. Tim Scott wrote on X. Loomer fired back, calling Scott—who was on Trump’s 2024 VP shortlist— a “Trump hater.”

"President Trump doesn’t post on his own social media accounts," Loomer posted. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Republican elected officials, however, joined Scott in condemning the video, with Sen. Susan Collins reposting Scott’s post and writing that he was “right” in acknowledging that the racist video was “appalling.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Roger Wicker said the video was “totally unacceptable,” and Rep. Mike Turner said the post was “heartbreaking.”

A source told Axios that White House staff were “besieged with calls from fellow Republicans” who allegedly were “begging” for Trump to take the post down.

The post was deleted from Trump’s account roughly 12 hours after it went up, and shortly after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, tried to justify the president sharing a racist video of his predecessor.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 5, 2026. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King," Leavitt said in a statement to various outlets. Her explanation sparked online mockery, with one X user pointing out that “there are no gorillas in The Lion King.”

Following the backlash, the White House then tried to place the blame on someone else. A White House official told CNN White House correspondent Alayna Treene it was a “White House staffer” who “erroneously made the post.”

Yet, if true, it would mean that staffers work for the president around the clock, as he is known to post on his Truth Social account late at night and early in the morning. Staffers who allegedly “type” the text that Trump “dictates” would also have been working on Christmas Day, as the president posted nearly 150 Truth Social updates over the holiday.

Donald Trump talks on the phone in 2024. Clive Mason/Getty Images

In April, the president said in an interview with The Atlantic that he can “go quickly as hell” when typing his Truth Social posts.