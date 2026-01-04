MAGA’s Next Target Issues Warning to Trump After Shock Invasion

Denmark’s ambassador to the United States probably won’t be appearing on Katie Miller’s podcast anytime soon.

The Nordic country’s ambassador sharply rebuked Miller, the wife of Donald Trump’s top attack dog, Stephen Miller, after she appeared to hint at the Trump administration’s next military target following news that U.S. forces had invaded Venezuela and abducted President Nicolás Maduro.

Katie Miller met her husband, Stephen, while working in the White House, a job she later left to launch a podcast that has struggled to gain an audience. Shannon Finney/WireImage

“SOON,” Miller wrote in all caps above a map of Greenland with a U.S. flag superimposed on top. Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

The wife of Trump's attack dog was quick to hint at MAGA's next target, Greenland, which is controlled by U.S. ally Denmark, on Saturday. Katie Miller/X

Ambassador Jesper Moeller Soerensen issued a fiery response Saturday evening in a post that has since been viewed 7.8 million times.

“Just a friendly reminder about the US and the Kingdom of Denmark: We are close allies and should continue to work together as such,” he wrote.

Denmark's ambassador to the U.S. wasn't taking Miller's threats quietly. X/X/X

“US security is also Greenland’s and Denmark’s security. Greenland is already part of NATO. The Kingdom of Denmark and the United States work together to ensure security in the Arctic. The Kingdom of Denmark has significantly boosted its Arctic security efforts - in 2025 alone, we committed USD 13,7 bn that can be used in the Arctic and North Atlantic.” He added: “Because we take our joint security seriously.”

The ambassador concluded: “And yes, we expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

For months, Trump, 79, has openly flirted with the idea of taking over Greenland—a member of both the European Union and NATO. He has even declined to rule out using military force to seize the mineral-rich island.

“I never take military force off the table. But I think there’s a good possibility that we could do it without military force,” Trump told Meet the Press in March.

Miller’s comments also come as the president himself has suggested that the surprise abduction of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro may not be his last such operation.

While gloating over the United States’ abrupt takeover of Venezuela from his Mar-a-Lago club on Saturday, Trump hinted on Fox & Friends that the operation could mark the beginning of a broader campaign.

Throughout Saturday, he floated the possibility of military action against Colombia—Venezuela’s western neighbor—and its president, Gustavo Petro. Trump also threatened Mexico, a U.S. ally, claiming the country is run by drug cartels, echoing similar allegations he has made against Maduro and the Venezuelan government.

“Something’s going to have to be done with Mexico,” Trump said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio added to the threats during a late-morning press conference Saturday, naming Cuba as another potential target and blaming the island nation for many of Venezuela’s problems. Rubio’s parents fled Cuba for the United States in 1956.

“If I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I’d be concerned at least a little bit,” Rubio said.

“If I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I’d be concerned at least a little bit,” said Marco Rubio, whose parents are Cuban immigrants, at a press conference alongside Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth on Saturday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

For its part, Denmark has remained firmly opposed to any U.S. effort to seize control of Greenland, the world’s largest island, located northeast of Canada.

In her annual New Year’s speech, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen doubled down on her opposition to Trump’s potential land grab.

“In the past year, we have had to pay attention to a lot. Threats. Pressure. Derogatory language. From our closest ally for a lifetime. About wanting to take over another country, another people. As if it was something you could buy and own,” Frederiksen said.

“We are not the ones seeking conflict. But let no one be in any doubt: No matter what happens, we will stand firm on what is right and wrong.”