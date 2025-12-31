Politics

MAHA Caps Off 2025 With Measles Cases in Top Airports

RFK Jr.’s movement managed to make history—in the wrong way.

The Make America Healthy Again movement gave Americans the gift of measles exposure for the holidays, two states’ medical authorities are warning.

The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDPH) and the Massachusetts Department of Health (DPH) both warned that people with the once-eradicated, highly contagious disease traveled through their states’ top airports in December.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 05: People wait in line for a delayed flight at Newark International Airport on May 05, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. Delays and cancellations at one of the nation's busiest airports have persisted for about a week, with these disruptions continuing into Monday morning. Air traffic control outages, runway construction, and an announcement by United Airlines that over 20% of FAA controllers at Newark walked off the job have all contributed to delays and cancellations. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A measles carrier exposed visitors to Newark Liberty International Airport to the disease on Dec. 12. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The NJDPH said that a passenger with measles stopped in New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport on Dec. 12, while Massachusetts’ DPH said that an unvaccinated traveler from Texas with measles visited Boston’s Logan International Airport on Christmas Eve.

The NJDPH’s statement warns that any individuals who visited Newark’s Terminal B and Terminal C between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 should consider themselves exposed. It also warns that symptoms of measles could develop as late as Jan. 2, 2026.

The Massachusetts DPH statement warns that potentially exposed individuals could see symptoms up to 21 days after exposure, which would be Jan. 14.

Massachusetts’ DPH told that exposed travelers that if they develop symptoms they should contact their healthcare provider because “visiting a healthcare facility may put others at risk and should be avoided if possible.”

Travelers check in for flights at Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts on November 10, 2025. The US Senate took a major step on November 9 toward ending the longest government shutdown in American history when it cleared the way for a formal debate on a motion to resume funding to federal agencies. The deal between Democratic and Republican senators, just the first step to halting the shutdown, came as authorities warned US air travel could soon "slow to a trickle" as thousands more flights were cancelled or delayed over the weekend. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
An unvaccinated measles carrier traveling from Texas exposed Boston's Logan International Airport to the disease on Christmas Eve. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

However, it also notes that the risk of Massachusetts residents contracting measles “is low because the vaccination rate in the state is high.”

“Anyone who has had measles in the past or has received two doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine is unlikely to develop measles even if exposed,” it says.

One dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective against measles, and two doses raise that number to 97%, according to the CDC.

ARLINGTON, VA - DECEMBER 08: U.S. Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a conference discussing the launch of the "Make Travel Family Friendly Again" campaign at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on December 08, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. The campaign's focus is to incentivize family-friendly resources at airports. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)
Kennedy recently appeared in a "Make Travel Family Friendly Again" campaign that aimed to introduce health initiatives, such as gyms, to airports. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

America was declared measles-free in 2000 due to high vaccination rates. Before the measles vaccine was introduced in 1963, in the average year, 400 to 500 people died from the illness, 48,000 were hospitalized, and 1,000 suffered encephalitis, according to the CDC.

However, the Make America Healthy Again movement, headed by HHS Secretary and noted vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., spent 2025 eroding vaccine protections.

In March, as America’s first measles outbreak in 30 years raged through Texas and other states, Kennedy, 71, longed for his youth when ”everybody got measles,” suggesting that herd immunity was more effective than vaccination. He was 9 when the vaccine was introduced.

Despite the clear evidence suggesting widespread vaccination against measles had eradicated the illness, Kennedy baselessly suggested that the vaccine’s effectiveness wanes over time, causes deaths every year, and leads to all cases of the disease.

There have been 2,065 confirmed cases of measles in America in 2025, which is the highest number since 1992.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks at an event at the USDA Whitten Building on Monday, August 4, 2025.
RFK baselessly questioned the effectiveness of the measles vaccine as measles spread through unvaccinated people in Texas. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Texas’ measles outbreak started in Gaines County, where one of every four residents is not vaccinated against measles, and only 82% of kindergartners are vaccinated against the disease—far below the 95% community vaccination rate the CDC says is needed to prevent outbreaks. Despite this, Texas and other red states worked to roll back vaccine standards in schools.

Florida removed the measles vaccine mandate for schoolchildren in September. The state’s surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, compared a vaccine mandate to “slavery.”

On Dec. 8, four days before New Jersey’s Newark airport measles exposure, Kennedy did pull-ups in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to kick off his and Transportation Sean Duffy’s “Make Travel Family Friendly Again” campaign.

