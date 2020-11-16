CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pro-Western Woman Leads Putin Mini-Me in Moldovan Election
NEARLY THERE
Read it at BBC News
Maia Sandu, a Harvard grad and pro-Western democrat, has taken the lead over the pro-Putin incumbent president, Igor Dodon, in Sunday's presidential run-off election in Moldova. According to BBC News, Sandu is ahead with nearly 57.1 percent to President Dodon’s 42.9 percent with less than 1 percent of the vote left to count. Sandu previously told The Daily Beast that Dodan has failed to fight corruption in the country, saying: “We have to get rid of Dodon, although some people might feel the fatigue, fighting again and again.” However, Dodan has signaled that he won’t accept defeat easily, reportedly saying Monday that he intends to challenge unspecified voting violations at “all possible courts.”