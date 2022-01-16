High School Basketball Announcers Fired for Calling Two Girls ‘Extremely Overweight’

Read it at Portland Press-Herald
Two high school basketball announcers have been fired after calling players on the court “extremely overweight.” Jim Carter and Steve Shaw were caught on hot mics earlier this week while they watched a local high school girls game in Caribou, Maine, and prepared to call a different game. One said, “Easton has two girls out here extremely overweight. Awful.” The other replied, “How come you don’t get uniforms that fit the girls?” Both laughed at the remark. They announced the game following the girls’ matchup but were fired not long after. The Portland Press Herald reports both Carter and Shaw were previously on the athletics staff of local schools.