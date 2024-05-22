Cassie Ventura’s former makeup artist says she once sheltered the “Me & U” singer at her house for several days to keep her safe from Sean “Diddy” Combs after she was left “badly bruised.” In an interview with Extra, Mylah Morales said of the rapper once known as Puff Daddy, “We were always scared of Puff. He’s a powerful person and we don’t know what would happen to us if we spoke out.” Morales recalled one incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel in which she said Combs had been angrily searching for Ventura, and “next thing you know, all I hear from the bedroom was just sh*t.” She said she didn’t see exactly what happened but heard a commotion. Cassie “was bruised. I mean, badly bruised, like knots on her head, a black eye… and all I cared about was to get her to safety, and I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days,” Morales said. “I literally called my friend, who was a doctor at the time, to treat her because we couldn’t bring her to the hospital.” She said Combs’ apology—which he issued only after shocking surveillance footage was released that captured the physical abuse he had earlier denied—was “just a PR stunt.”
