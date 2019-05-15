Search for Missing Houston Girl Moves to Haunted House

The search for a 4-year-old Texas girl moved to a haunted house Tuesday after law enforcement received a tip to check the area, ABC 13 reports. Members of the Texas EquuSearch combed the vicinity around Creepy Hollow in Rosharon near Houston for Maleah Davis, who was reported missing on May 4. Authorities have not yet disclosed their findings. Maleah’s stepfather, Derion Vence, who was the last known person to be with the tot, claimed he was ambushed by three men and knocked unconscious before he woke up to find Maleah missing. Investigators have since noted inconsistencies in his story and he was arrested earlier this week on charges of tampering with evidence. Police have also said sniffer dogs detected human decomposition in the trunk of his vehicle.