Man Arrested After 200 Allegedly Stolen Truck Mirrors Found in Virginia Home
JACKPOT
Side mirrors in Virginia have been going missing for years. Now state law enforcement officials believe they may have solved the mystery with the arrest of a 27-year-old man with more than 200 truck mirrors in his Stafford County home Tuesday. “Deputies and detectives were looking into the thefts and conducting surveillance details, but were unable to crack the case… until last week when a crafty resident helped solve the crime,” Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said. Someone reported their side mirror missing on Nov. 13, but the side mirror had an AirTag on it that allowed authorities to track it and discover “a literal house of mirrors,” officials said. The suspect placed stickers on many of the mirrors with the date and location of the theft, police said, and has initially been charged with two counts of tampering with a vehicle and two counts of grand larceny.