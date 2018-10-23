Man Arrested for Groping Woman Tells Cops: Trump ‘Says It’s OK’

A man arrested for allegedly groping a female passenger on a flight from Houston to New Mexico told police officers the president of the United States “says it’s OK to grab women by their private parts,” according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. The man, identified as Bruce Alexander, 49, is accused of groping a woman’s breast when she was sleeping on the Southwest Airlines flight on Sunday. The woman, who has not been identified, told investigators she initially thought someone had touched her by accident, but when it happened again, she confronted Alexander and alerted flight attendants. Alexander claimed in a written statement to investigators to have no recollection of the woman, though after first being placed in handcuffs, he is said to have invoked President Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood comments. Alexander has been charged with abusive sexual contact.