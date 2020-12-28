Man Turns Himself In On Assault, Harassment Charges After Far-Right Oregon Capitol Demonstration

Read it at KOIN CBS 6
A man suspected of assaulting two journalists and trying to break into the Oregon State Capitol has turned himself into police, authorities announced Monday. Jeremy Roberts is facing charges including harassment, assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according to KOIN, the local CBS affiliate. Hundreds of far-right demonstrators, who railed against the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, gathered around the capitol during last week’s protest, attempting to force their way into the building as legislators were holding a private special session. At the special session, lawmakers passed an $800 million coronavirus relief bill.