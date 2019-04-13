Man Who Pushed 5-Year-Old Off Mall of America Balcony Charged With Attempted Murder

CHEAT SHEET
Local Minneapolis man Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, has been charged with attempted murder for pushing a 5-year-old boy off a third floor balcony at Minnesota’s Mall of America. The child suffered life-threatening injuries after Aranda allegedly chucked him over the railing. Aranda ran after the incident but was apprehended in the transit area of the mall. Local police say that Aranda has previous mall-related arrests. One reported by local media states that he became “angry after he read something on the Facebook” and then smashed five computers, screens and keyboards at a store at the mall. “He said he has some anger issues,” according to the complaint. “But it does not happen all the time.”