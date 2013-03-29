Mandela Doing ‘Very Well’

CHEAT SHEET
South African president Jacob Zuma said Friday that Nelson Mandela is doing “very well” after his second night in the hospital for a recurring lung infection. Zuma reminded his country that the 94-year-old civil rights leader is “no longer young,” and warned that the world should not be alarmed when he occasionally gets down. But Zuma tried to prepare for the worst, adding, “In Zulu, when someone passes away who is very old, people say he or she has gone home. I think those are some of the things we should be thinking about.” Mandela has been repeatedly hospitalized for the infection, and his health is watched closely around the world by admirers of his long struggle against apartheid in South Africa.