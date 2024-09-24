Mar-a-Lago Caller Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump

A man has been charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump shortly after the first attempt on the former president’s life.

Prosecutors accuse 64-year-old Warren Jones Crazybull, a Sandpoint, Idaho resident, of phoning security at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, to say: “Find Trump… I am coming down to Bedminster tomorrow. I am going to down him personally and kill him,” according to court filings first reported Monday by Forbes.

Though Bedminster, home to one of Trump’s golf clubs, is in fact located more than 1,200 miles away in New Jersey, Crazybull is accused of making another eight such calls to the Palm Beach resort on July 31—just two weeks after a botched assassination attempt against the Republican candidate at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

News of the charges comes after an alleged gunman was arrested after fleeing from an apparent sniper’s nest at Trump’s golf club in Palm Beach. That man, Ryan Routh, reportedly left a letter with a friend saying his actions were “an assassination attempt” on the former president.

Crazybull is believed to have further threatened Trump on Facebook, writing in one post: “I start driving to the home of this multi person rapist PIG TRUMP to take him down in single combat.” Other writings reportedly attributed to Crazybull reference JFK and the machinations of a purported “shadow government,” as well as late financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Court documents reportedly show that Secret Service officials used location data provided by T-Mobile to trace the calls back to Crazybull, who was subsequently arrested on August 1.

Under interrogation, he allegedly told authorities “he would not attempt to kill former President Trump,” but that he could “not let” the Republican candidate return to the White House, court documents say.

Crazybull apparently further cited “broken treaties that resulted in the loss of his land” as reasons for his animosity toward Trump, as well as telling authorities he had previously been admitted to a psychiatric facility.

A federal court indicted Crazybull on August 20, with him pleading not guilty to one charge of making threats against a former president, for which he now faces a maximum of five years in prison. As of Monday, he remains in custody.