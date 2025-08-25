Marc Maron Burns Netflix: ‘Fascism Is Good for Business’

Marc Maron laid into Netflix, saying the company will “co-opt anybody” who can stoke the flames of “fascism.”

“Fascism is good for business,” Maron said on a new episode of Pod Save America. “Netflix will just, you know, co-opt anybody that can take that algorithm. I used to do a joke about it—Netflix can become ‘Reichflix’ very quickly.“

Maron said that the "pivotal moment“ came when the streaming service got ”pushback from the trans community” over anti-trans jokes in Dave Chappelle’s specials. “They realized after several days that that community was not going to affect their bottom line at all,” he said of LGBTQ+ Americans. “And they cut ‘em loose. That is how fascism works in business.”

Protesters gather outside the Netflix offices to protest the company's response to Dave Chappelle's special 'The Closer' on October 20, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images) Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Before Chappelle enraged much of the trans community and some of Netflix’s own employees with his material mocking trans people in 2021, Maron performed two specials for Netflix in 2017 and 2020. His next two specials, 2023’s From Bleak to Dark and 2025’s Panicked, were both released on HBO instead.

Maron didn’t leave the streamer in protest to what he calls its fascist-leaning algorithm, however. He told Collider in 2023 that Netflix “had first look” at any new specials but wasn’t interested in From Bleak to Dark. A rep for Maron did not return a request for comment.

Marc Maron performs comedy in his new HBO stand-up special “Panicked.” Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

“Then HBO was like, ‘We want it.’ And this couldn’t have been a better thing,” he went on at the time, “because, in some ways, as a stand-up, you don’t really want to be on Netflix, do you? Because it’s such a gamble, and they don’t get behind anything. You’re just there to see what the algorithm dictates.”

Maron still feels the same way, he revealed Sunday, insisting to podcast host Jon Lovett that the Chappelle debacle showed the company’s true values. When Lovett pointed out that Netflix carries troves of LGBTQ+ content in addition to comedy specials that target that community, Maron said one pales in comparison to the other.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Dave Chappelle and Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix, pose in the Trophy Lounge at the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP) Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP

“But ultimately, who’s getting the big deals? Which shows stay on the air? You know, what do they keep repeating?” he asked. “That’s them saying, ‘We got this other stuff and we know there’s a few of you, but we’re throwing you a bone. So, shut up.’”