Rubio Shares Wild Story of Suspected Corpse on Air Force One

Being forced to act as an assassination decoy for Donald Trump isn’t apparently the worst thing that’s happened to Marco Rubio aboard Air Force One.

The secretary of state was among a number of top officials abandoned by Trump after he was smuggled off Air Force One in a catering truck and spirited away on a military aircraft from a NATO summit in Ankara last month. The 80-year-old president was facing what U.S. intelligence deemed a credible threat from Tehran after ordering massive airstrikes on Iran the previous day.

Now, Rubio, 55, has unleashed a bizarre tale involving him spending 90 minutes watching over a suspected corpse while aboard the aircraft.

Rubio shared the surreal incident on the latest episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, where he appeared with his wife Jeanette.

The soft-touch interview sees Rubio discuss everything from his love of slain gangster rapper Tupac Shakur to why he carries his wife’s cosmetics that are too big for her handbag.

Katie Miller laughs while Marco Rubio tells a story about a potential dead body. YouTube

The conservative podcast host, is married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and has attracted a series of high-profile guests, although most episodes struggle to crack 15,000 views on YouTube.

Miller asked Rubio for the funniest story that has happened on Air Force One that no one had previously known about.

Setting off a potential guessing game, Rubio recalled a trip back to the U.S. from China in which a person he declined to name appeared to be sleeping on one of the couches in the on-board conference room.

“And for a significant period of this flight, it was debatable whether this person had passed away or not,” Rubio said, prompting giggles from Miller.

“I couldn’t see chest movement,” he continued. “I couldn’t... establish a consistent breathing pattern in the individual. But I also didn’t want to wake them up on the one hand, or discover a dead body on the other.”

Marco and Jeanette Rubio on Katie Miller's podcast. YouTube

The Trump ally said he spent “about 90 minutes” deciding whether to see if the mystery person was sleeping or dead.

“‘Cause it’s embarrassing if you wake them up, `Oh, I was just sleeping,’ but if they were dead, like what do you do? You have a dead body on the plane... I don’t know what the protocol for it is.”

Rubio said the situation was made more curious by the fact there was “a lot of noise” happening around him and the lights were also on.

“This person was not responding to any of the stimulus and the breathing pattern was difficult,” Rubio said. “You could see every now and then that there was like maybe a breath, but I don’t know how you sustain life at that pace of respiration.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Eric Trump and Lara Trump depart Air Force One as U.S. President Donald Trump greets U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport on May 13, 2026 in Beijing, China. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rubio’s wife asked her husband if he was watching the person the whole time.

“I kept tabs on it because I just figured, like, I need to account for where I was when this person passed away, you know, then there’s going to be an investigation...” he said. “But luckily it all worked out.”

It is unclear which flight Rubio was discussing with his corpse story. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

He was present on a trip to China on Air Force One in May which also included Stephen Miller, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Eric and Lara Trump, and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, as well as tech bros including Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The trip was planned to establish new partnerships for economic and AI growth.