Marco Rubio Takes Brutal Dig at RFK Jr.’s Smelly Diet

The Trump Cabinet may be united in sycophancy toward the president—but certainly not in matters of diet.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio ridiculed Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy over his diet during an appearance on Katie Miller’s podcast on Tuesday, as Rubio’s wife appeared to out him as a nonbeliever in Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

Kennedy, who has cast himself as the nation’s food reformer, has adopted a diet of only meat-and-fermented-vegetable-heavy diet, and needs a constant supply of sauerkraut with him at all times.

Cheryl Hines revealed last year that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has at times requested her to transport his BYO fermented cabbage in one of her designer handbags. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

His wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, has bemoaned that he’ll even bring the potent German delicacy to restaurants. “When I walk in, people say, ‘What’s that smell?’ Don’t worry about it. It’s my husband’s dinner,” she said on Miller’s podcast last year.

Rubio is apparently among those giving Kennedy’s diet the side-eye.

In a teaser for Miller’s upcoming episode with Rubio and his wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, the secretary of state declared, “I’m in favor of MAHA—like, I think people should be healthy,” only for Dousdebes Rubio to interject, “No, he is not.”

The teaser then cut to Rubio saying with exasperation, “I’m not going to travel the world with a cooler full of sauerkraut.”

Rubio took a dig at Kennedy’s eating habits. The Katie Miller Podcast

The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rubio, 55, is clearly not among the Trump Cabinet members who have climbed aboard Kennedy’s dietary bandwagon.

In June, The Wall Street Journal reported that Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had all been following the diet invented by Dr. Sean O’Mara, which also involves eating kimchi and grass-fed steak and abstaining from alcohol and sugary foods in addition to the sauerkraut.

The stench coming from the food being consumed by Kennedy and Vance et al is said to be causing some “domestic friction,” according to the Journal.

Earlier this month, Kennedy took his diet crusade mainstream by launching his own cooking show to encourage families to make “affordable” and healthy meals.

The millionaire health secretary claimed that the meal he cooked in the debut episode would come out to under $5 per serving. But Washington Post columnist Monica Hesse put that claim to the test, by buying the ingredients herself—and found the real cost was closer to $18 per serving.