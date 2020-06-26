Margot Robbie to Star in New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie for Disney

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
A female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean movie is now in the works at Disney, with actress Margot Robbie as the lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which is separate from the franchise reboot already in development, will be written by Christina Hodson, the screenwriter of Birds of Prey, which also starred Robbie. Details of the new movie are being kept under wraps, but it’s not intended to be a spinoff of the Jack Sparrow series—and will instead have a new host of characters. According to THR, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise—which starred Johnny Depp—made over $4.5 billion at the box office.