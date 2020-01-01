CHEAT SHEET
Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked
Singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account was apparently hacked on Tuesday, with tweets referring to a group that previously hacked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account sent from Carey's handle. According to Variety, the tweets began at around 6:30 pm ET and one of the tweets featured the hashtag “#ChucklingSquad”—which is the name of the group behind the hacking of Dorsey's account and those of other celebrities. Over 50 tweets were posted, including inappropriate references to other celebrities and calls to follow certain accounts. One read, “Eminem has a little penis,” while others featured shoutouts to certain Twitter handles. The tweets started being deleted around 20 minutes after the hack began.