New Lawsuit Accuses Marilyn Manson of Sexually Assaulting Teen Then Laughing at Her
‘HUMILIATED AND CONFUSED’
Marilyn Manson, a heavy metal musician whose public image was so controversial that his lyrics were blamed for the Columbine School Shooting and criticized in a congressional hearing, was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit on Monday that cited the singer’s “pedophilic obsessions” and “violent behaviors.” Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, stands accused of grooming and raping a 16-year-old Jane Doe on his tour bus after a Dallas concert in 1995. “Plaintiff was in pain, scared, upset, humiliated and confused,” the lawsuit alleges. “After he was done, Defendant Warner laughed at her. . .Then Defendant Warner demanded Plaintiff to ‘get the fuck off of my bus’ and threatened Plaintiff that, if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family.” The lawsuit further claims that Manson spent the next few years grooming Doe, convincing her to tour with the band around the country and severing her from her family, while claiming that Manson’s record labels, Interscope and Nothing Records, knew of the predatory behavior and “aided and abetted such behavior.” The lawsuit comes on the heels of a wave of sexual assault allegations against Manson in 2021, of which several turned into lawsuits that were dismissed for various reasons.