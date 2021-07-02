Marine Convicted of Green Beret’s Brutal Hazing Death
TRIBUNAL
A Marine Raider has been convicted in connection with the death of Green Beret Staff Sergeant Logan Melgar, the Marine Corps Times reports. Gunnery Sgt. Mario Madera-Rodriguez was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, hazing, and conspiracy to commit assault, battery, and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors said Madera-Rodriguez, along with three other Navy SEALs and Marines, plotted to choke Melgar into unconsciousness and film it to embarrass him—a hazing attempt that turned tragic when Melgar died. The three others negotiated plea deals with prosecutors, with each admitting to some level of culpability. Madera-Rodriguez was the only one to have gone to trial.
Madera-Rodriguez’s sentence has not been determined, though he could face up to 10 years in prison. He was not convicted of murder, which could have led to 20 years to life in prison.