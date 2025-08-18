Marjorie Taylor Greene Credits Her Boyfriend for Zelensky’s ‘Suit’

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reporter beau just scored peak boyfriend points in her book.

The MAGA congresswoman credited her boyfriend, reporter Brian Glenn, for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to swap his usual military-style clothing for a dark suit during his visit to the White House on Monday.

When Zelensky met with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in February, Glenn—chief White House correspondent for the right-wing network Real America’s Voice—ridiculed the Ukrainian leader for wearing an army-style sweatshirt, asking, “Do you own a suit?”

The White House reportedly asked before Monday’s summit that Volodymyr Zelensky wear a suit and tie to meet Donald Trump. The Ukrainian leader compromised, wearing a dark suit but no tie. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Greene thinks her beau’s fashion policing spurred Zelensky to rethink his attire this time.

“I’d like to recognize @brianglenntv for his success in upholding the proper White House wardrobe attire,” the Georgia firebrand wrote on X, sounding more like his publicist than his significant other.

“If Brian had never asked Zelenskyy the question, ‘Why don’t you wear a suit, do you own a suit?’ I’m not sure he would have ever worn one to visit our great and respected President!!”

Perhaps unbeknownst to Greene, Glenn was actually roasted by Zelensky when they inevitably interacted again during Monday’s Oval Office sit-down.

After Glenn complimented Zelensky on his suit and even apologized for his previous attack, the smirking Ukrainian president replied, “You’re in the same suit. I changed. You [did] not.”

The zinger elicited laughter from the reporters gathered in the room as well as from Trump.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been dating reporter Brian Glenn since late 2022, the same year her ex-husband Perry Greene filed for divorce. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Though Greene hurried to credit Glenn for Zelensky’s change of attire, it was more likely was a gesture to Trump than her boyfriend.

Ahead of Monday’s summit, the White House reportedly pressed Zelensky to wear a suit and tie to meet Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It appears Zelensky—who is relying on Trump’s support for Ukraine’s non-negotiables as the country explores a potential peace deal with Russia—compromised halfway, showing up in a black field jacket, black shirt, and black slacks. He still skipped the tie.

It was enough to impress Trump, who marveled at Zelensky’s outfit upon welcoming him back to the White House, saying, “I cannot believe it, I love it.” That set the tone for the rest of the meeting, which did not spiral into the contentious back-and-forth that marked Zelensky’s previous visit.

