Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shot back at Fox News after a host called her a “lunatic.”

Mark Levin called Greene a “lunatic” on his eponymous show after the Georgia representative said Israel’s war in Gaza constituted a “genocide.”

“The Republican Party isn’t going the way of Marjorie Taylor Greene or her ilk. No way!” Levin said, calling her “an absolute lunatic with an IQ of a snail.”

Greene responded to the remark in an appearance on Real America’s Voice News.

“Fox News [had] better start paying attention, but their problem is, most of the people that watch Fox News are very much up in age,” Greene said. “The Baby Boomer generation—who I love, those are my parents—but that’s their biggest audience. That’s not the future of America.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Fox News viewers do not represent the "future of America.” Bill Clark/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

According to a 2023 report from the Los Angeles Times, the median age of viewers for Fox News was 68.

Greene said Levin and the network are out of touch with the views of younger people who are opposed to foreign involvement in wars.

“He’s insulting big time people that are under the age of 40,” Greene said. “Those younger generations don’t have a future in America because of Mark Levin and people like him and their policies that have destroyed our country for decades now.”

“Mark Levin is Israel first, not America first,” she added.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a strong ally of President Donald Trump, though she has broken with the president on issues such as the war in Gaza and the Epstein files. MEGAN VARNER/REUTERS/Megan Varner

Greene said further that Levin had insulted her constituents.

“Mark has never called me or talked to me in person,” Greene said. “When he goes on Fox News, the network where he hosts his show, and calls me ‘crazy’ and refers to ‘Marjorie Taylor Greene and her ilk,’ he’s insulting my entire district.”

Greene doubled down on her remarks in an X post, saying that she will “never apologize for putting America first.”

“If that offends NeoCons like Mark Levin, too bad.”

I’ll never apologize for putting America First. If that… pic.twitter.com/codn8Bg5bY — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 6, 2025

The spat comes as Greene has broken with President Donald Trump on issues like the hunger crisis in Gaza and the Epstein files. She also criticized Republicans’ treatment of women in an interview with the Daily Mail and said she no longer feels at home in the GOP.