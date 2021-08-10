Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended From Twitter—Yet Again—After Attacking COVID-19 Vaccines
TIME OUT
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) seems to have found a new ally: Twitter’s suspension tool. Greene was handed a seven-day suspension from Twitter Tuesday after tweeting that the Food and Drug Administration should not approve the COVID-19 vaccines, incorrectly blasting them as “failing.” Twitter told CNN that the tweet “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.” It marks Greene’s third suspension this year. She was previously given a 12-hour suspension in January for false claims regarding the Georgia Senate runoffs, and another last month for calling the COVID-19 vaccines “controversial” after she cited a discredited database on vaccine-related deaths. If Greene violates Twitter’s COVID-19 disinformation policy again, she could be given a permanent suspension, per its guidelines.