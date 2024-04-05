Marjorie Taylor Greene Urges Americans to ‘Repent!’ in Bonkers Earthquake Prophecy

The 4.8-magnitude earthquake that rattled the New York City area on Friday was no ordinary earthquake. According to MAGA acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene, it was a warning from God.

The far-right congresswoman prophesied as much on Friday morning, tweeting to her one million followers on X that the seismic event was no simple act of plate tectonics but an omen of godly wrath. “God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come,” she dramatically wrote, referring both to the quake with an epicenter in northern New Jersey and to next Monday’s total solar eclipse.

“I pray that our country listens,” she said, adding the prayer hands emoji for effect.

It was unclear for what exactly the Georgia rep thought Americans needed to repent. However, it’s not the first time the self-proclaimed “Christian nationalist” alluded to an apocalyptic reckoning if her champion Donald Trump isn’t elected president in November. Last year, she likened him to Jesus Christ himself because he, like the Christian messiah, was arrested and persecuted by “radical, corrupt governments.”

Her Friday post was met with widespread derision. One user trolled Greene by teeing up her past flubs and conspiracy theories, writing, “It was the Jewish Space Lasers being controlled by the Gazpacho Police targeting the Peach Tree dishes on Capitol Hill.”

Another pointed out that Trump’s own golf club is located near the quake’s epicenter in New Jersey.