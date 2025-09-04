MTG’s Boyfriend Defends ‘Sweetest Woman on Earth’ as MAGA Civil War Rages

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend spent the evening playing knight in digital armor, charging headfirst at her online critics.

Brian Glenn flaunted his romance with the Republican congresswoman Wednesday by posting a photo of Greene kissing his cheek as he blushed into the camera.

“Having dinner with the sweetest woman on earth,” he wrote on X, alongside a red heart and an American flag emoji.

But Glenn’s swooning didn’t last long before he was pulled into online battles with Greene’s detractors, who were especially riled by her appearance with a bipartisan group of lawmakers Wednesday to push for the release of the Epstein files.

Dating since late 2022, Greene and Glenn have at times navigated the capital as a sort-of political tag team. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

One X user commented under Glenn’s post, “This f---ing chick stood in front of a sign that called Trump a pedophile today ( with zero proof and evidence to the contrary ) ya no she’s not my favorite but u do u bro.”

Glenn, chief White House correspondent for the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, fired back just minutes later: “She stood up for sexually abused women. Thats it. So you do you…bro.”

When a user commented, “I hope she loses her seat!” Glenn seemed genuinely bewildered, replying, “For????”

“Unfollowed good luck,” a third user wrote in reaction to the lovebirds’ post, to which Glenn replied dryly, “Good luck.”

Greene, a close Trump ally, appeared alongside some of the most progressive Democratic House members to call for the release of the Epstein files on Wednesday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Greene is one of only four Republican House members who have signed onto a discharge petition to force a House vote for the release of the Epstein files.

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s swapped his usual military-style clothing for a dark suit during his August visit to the White House, Greene was quick to credit Glenn, who had ridiculed the Ukrainian leader for wearing an army-style sweatshirt during his previous visit.

“I’d like to recognize @brianglenntv for his success in upholding the proper White House wardrobe attire,” the Georgia Republican announced on X.

Even Donald Trump has noticed the pair’s symbiotic partnership, ribbing Glenn for asking him about a policy idea straight from Greene’s legislative agenda during an Oval Office appearance in July.