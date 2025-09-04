Politics

MTG’s Boyfriend Defends ‘Sweetest Woman on Earth’ as MAGA Civil War Rages

Brian Glenn’s lovestruck X post quickly devolved into cyber combat with her critics.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend spent the evening playing knight in digital armor, charging headfirst at her online critics.

Brian Glenn flaunted his romance with the Republican congresswoman Wednesday by posting a photo of Greene kissing his cheek as he blushed into the camera.

“Having dinner with the sweetest woman on earth,” he wrote on X, alongside a red heart and an American flag emoji.

But Glenn’s swooning didn’t last long before he was pulled into online battles with Greene’s detractors, who were especially riled by her appearance with a bipartisan group of lawmakers Wednesday to push for the release of the Epstein files.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 05: Brian Glenn with Real America’s Voice (L) walks alongside girlfriend, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (R) down the U.S. Capitol steps after voting on May 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. The House reconvened after the weekend to vote on the Aviator Cancers Examination Study (ACES) Act and Mobilizing and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence (MEGOBARI) Act, which both passed. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Dating since late 2022, Greene and Glenn have at times navigated the capital as a sort-of political tag team. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

One X user commented under Glenn’s post, “This f---ing chick stood in front of a sign that called Trump a pedophile today ( with zero proof and evidence to the contrary ) ya no she’s not my favorite but u do u bro.”

Glenn, chief White House correspondent for the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, fired back just minutes later: “She stood up for sexually abused women. Thats it. So you do you…bro.”

When a user commented, “I hope she loses her seat!” Glenn seemed genuinely bewildered, replying, “For????”

“Unfollowed good luck,” a third user wrote in reaction to the lovebirds’ post, to which Glenn replied dryly, “Good luck.”

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 03: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a news conference with 10 of the alleged victims of disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein outside the U.S. Capitol on September 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA ) have introduced the Epstein List Transparency Act to force the federal government to release all unclassified records from the cases of Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Greene, a close Trump ally, appeared alongside some of the most progressive Democratic House members to call for the release of the Epstein files on Wednesday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Greene is one of only four Republican House members who have signed onto a discharge petition to force a House vote for the release of the Epstein files.

Dating since late 2022, Greene and Glenn have at times navigated the capital as a sort-of political tag team.

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s swapped his usual military-style clothing for a dark suit during his August visit to the White House, Greene was quick to credit Glenn, who had ridiculed the Ukrainian leader for wearing an army-style sweatshirt during his previous visit.

“I’d like to recognize @brianglenntv for his success in upholding the proper White House wardrobe attire,” the Georgia Republican announced on X.

Even Donald Trump has noticed the pair’s symbiotic partnership, ribbing Glenn for asking him about a policy idea straight from Greene’s legislative agenda during an Oval Office appearance in July.

