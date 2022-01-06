Gunslinging McCloskeys Demand They Get Their Infamous Firearms Back
FIRED UP...AGAIN
The St. Louis couple who shot to national notoriety when they were photographed waving a menacing rifle and diminutive pistol at racial justice protesters outside their fancy mansion want their infamous guns back. As part of a misdemeanor plea bargain, Mark and Patricia McCloskey voluntarily forfeited the weapons to be destroyed. But in a court hearing Wednesday, it came to light that the guns have yet to be demolished—and the couple wants them back. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned the couple in July, which led Mark McCloskey, who is now running as a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, to believe his punishment should be reversed. This includes getting the Colt AR-15 rifle and Bryco .380-caliber pistol back, as well as $872.50 he paid in fines. The City Counselor’s Office, however, claims the gubernatorial pardon only covers the conviction.