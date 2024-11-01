Mark Cuban Apologizes for ‘Intelligence’ Remark That Riled MAGA Women

Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban has apologized to the MAGA ladies he offended this week, when he observed that Donald Trump tends to avoid “strong, intelligent women“ because ”they’re intimidating to him."

In an X post on Friday, Cuban said of the sentiment (expressed in an interview on The View): “I didn’t get it out exactly the way I thought I did. So I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response. As I said, it wasn’t about trump voters, supporters or employees. Current or former.”

As the clip he shared alongside this apology makes clear, the remark came after Cuban was asked why Trump hasn‘t tapped former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to campaign for him.

Cuban explained his belief that a “silent majority” of women plan to vote for Kamala Harris, and that in neglecting Haley‘s female base, Trump is leaving ballots on the table. But that‘s not how the clip went over with the women in Trump’s orbit.

Among those upset was Marjorie Taylor Greene, who posted a response filmed in her garage gym. “Here’s the problem with Mark Cuban: He suffers from low testosterone,” she said after doing some pull-ups for the camera. Cuban, she continued, was simply “intimidated by strong, intelligent women like me.“

To be fair, MTG is jacked, though I‘m not sure that’s the kind of strength Cuban meant. Still, she was far from the only MAGA lady to sound off.

”Just when you think the Kamala camp can’t possibly alienate and divide people any more than they already have,“ Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, posted on X, ”now they attack women who support Trump. Nice job, Mark.”

In his mea culpa, Cuban—a former Trump supporter himself—said he “set himself up for the 6 sec soundbite” and made “no excuses.”

Trump, meanwhile, has been appealing to the ladies in his own way. At a recent rally, he threatened to protect women “whether the women like it or not.” His campaign also rolled out a video in which the “women of Trump HQ” responded to Cuban directly. “Mark Cuban doesn’t know a thing about strong women,” one said. “I could beat you in a fight.”