Mark Zuckerberg: It’s a ‘False Narrative’ That Facebook Doesn’t Care
PLZ LIKE ME
Reeling from not only damning congressional testimony about Facebook but also the worst outage the social network has suffered in years, Mark Zuckerberg took to his site Tuesday night to share an internal note aimed at rebuffing accusations of negligence levied at his company. The Facebook CEO wrote, “At the heart of these accusations is this idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being. That’s just not true.” Though the criticism levied at Facebook this week is based on the company’s own research, Zuckerberg still said it painted a “false picture.”
He went on to attempt to reframe any criticism of Facebook as unfair because it is making an attempt to improve: “We have an industry-leading research program so that we can identify important issues and work on them. It’s disheartening to see that work taken out of context and used to construct a false narrative that we don’t care. If we attack organizations making an effort to study their impact on the world, we’re effectively sending the message that it’s safer not to look at all, in case you find something that could be held against you.”