Beloved Actress Dies at 85 on Same Day as Co-Star
Sanford and Son actress Marlene Clark has died at the age of 85. Her friend Tamara Lynch told People magazine that the actress died in her home in Los Angeles on May 18—the same day her Slaughter co-star Jim Brown died. She is perhaps best known for her role as Lamont’s (Demond Wilson) girlfriend in Sanford and Son. Wilson paid tribute to Clark on Twitter. “RIP beautiful actress Marlene Clark,” Wilson posted. “It was a delight to work with you.” Clark also starred in the horror film Ganja & Hess (1973) and in 1969 she got married to Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams but the divorced three years later.