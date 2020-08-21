Suspect in Assault on Portland Truck Driver Near BLM Protest Turns Himself In
A man caught on video assaulting a pickup truck driver who crashed near a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland has turned himself in to authorities. Marquise Love, 25, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, and now faces felony charges of second-degree assault, coercion, and a count of riot. He allegedly attacked Adam Haner—whom police said crashed his car into a tree after being chased by protesters from a nearby Black Lives Matter demonstration—on Aug. 16. It’s unclear what led to the confrontation. Haner was badly injured in the assault but has been released from the hospital. “I remember vaguely being on the ground and trying to call [my girlfriend],” Haner told KATU News. “Then I don’t remember anything. Two days later I wake up, and now I’m here.”