Married Female Trump Cabinet Member’s Wild Sex Secrets Busted

Donald Trump’s former labor secretary forced a member of her own security detail to drip banknotes onto a near-naked stripper, according to a damning report detailing her tumultuous tenure.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, 58, resigned in April after an internal investigation at the Department of Labor found that she had fostered a toxic work environment and misused official resources.

Among the allegations were claims that Chavez-DeRemer had an affair with a bodyguard, drank on the job, and took her subordinates to a strip club during a work trip.

Details of that trip have been detailed in a report released by the department’s inspector general. The Office of the Inspector General said evidence supported “multiple violations” of policy, including her cozy relationship with chief bodyguard Brian Sloan, who quit in March.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and her husband, Dr. Shawn DeRemer in an Instagram post from Chavez-DeRemer on Valentine's Day 2024. Screenshot/Instagram/Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Whilst there was not sufficient evidence to prove the two had a sexual relationship, the report noted that Chavez-DeRemer “developed and maintained an inappropriately close and unprofessional relationship with [Sloan] while he exercised supervisory and operational authority over her protective detail that was inconsistent with federal impartiality and preferential-treatment standards.”

The IG noted that evidence also “appeared to indicate” the two spent at least “portions overnight in the other’s [hotel] room” during two Las Vegas trips Chavez-DeRemer took with Sloan in late 2025.

Chavez-DeRemer allegedly took subordinates to an Oregon strip club called Angels PDX, which offers private dances, in April 2025 at the end of a five-day work trip. According to travel vouchers filed for the trip, taxpayers covered $2,890.06 in expenses, including $1,324.21 for transportation, $722 for lodging, $655 for meals, and $188.35 for miscellaneous expenses.

Angels PDX in Portland, Oregon. Google Maps

The IG report has shed more light on the trip’s lurid and previously unreported details. During the “off the record” trip to the “partially nude” establishment, the disgraced former Cabinet official “took money from her purse, gave the money to the driver [a member of security detail], and directed him to give it to the performer.”

“When the agent resisted and sought guidance from [Sloan], [Sloan] instructed him to comply with Chavez-DeRemer’s requests,” the report stated. “Chavez-DeRemer then took additional money from her purse and asked the agent to drop the bills one by one onto the partially nude woman.

“The agent again hesitated and sought intervention from [Sloan], who told him to follow Chavez-DeRemer’s instructions. The agent complied against his wishes.”

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned in April. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The damning report also noted that Trump’s Labor Secretary pick “combined personal and official travel in a manner inconsistent with DOL policy… possessed and consumed alcohol on federal property without proper authorization … directed government employees to perform personal tasks using official time and resources … and failed to report gifts through required channels.”

Furthermore, the IG found evidence that substantiated “multiple violations” of department policy by four Chavez-DeRemer subordinates, including Sloan.

The report also detailed “sexual innuendo” made by Sloan as Chavez-DeRemer rubbed his shoulders during a Michigan trip. “She asked whether he was tired, and [Sloan] responded that he was ‘solid as a rock,’ after which both laughed,” it said.

Sloan also frequently addressed Chavez-DeRemer by her first name rather than ‘Ma’am’ or ‘Madam Secretary,’ as other agents did. The two were also said to exchange high volumes of text messages, and their “unusually familiar” relationship cascaded into “walking arm-in-arm” out of an event.

The front page of the Department of Labor report. Department of Labor

The IG report noted that multiple witnesses reported that Chavez-DeRemer, in consultation with former Deputy Chief of Staff Rebecca Wright, shunned agents from her security detail based on the “perception that they were too old, physically unfit, overly rule-bound, or ‘too MAGA.’”

In January, a complaint was filed with the IG, alleging that the secretary had “abused her position” by pursuing a relationship with a subordinate. Sloan was temporarily suspended pending an investigation and eventually quit in March.

The complaint also accused Chavez-DeRemer of drinking during the day; keeping champagne, bourbon, and Kahlua in her office; and committing travel fraud by asking her staff to concoct official trips that allowed her to visit family and friends.

Donald Trump tapped Lori Chavez-DeRemer to be his Labor secretary soon after his 2024 election victory. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A New York Post report on the complaint also cited sources who called Chavez-DeRemer a “boss from hell” who forced aides to run personal errands and perform menial tasks for her.

At the time, the White House released several statements saying it stood behind the labor secretary. In April, Chavez-DeRemer’s lawyer told the New York Post in a statement that his client “firmly denies any allegations of wrongdoing.”

Upon finally resigning, she said she was “departing for the private sector.”

Last month, Chavez-DeRemer joined the board of directors of Log Cabin Republicans, an advocacy group representing gay, lesbian, and bisexual conservatives.