Martin Sheen Torches Trump’s ‘Joyless’ Cabinet for Their ‘False Worship’

PRESIDENT TO PRESIDENT

The former TV president is “convinced” that Trump’s cabinet meetings have a “smell.”

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

West Wing star Martin Sheen blasted Donald Trump and his cabinet members Monday, saying he’s “convinced” their meetings “smell of ego and fear and false worship.”

“When you look at this group of people at the round table in the White House, the cabinet room, every one of those people look across the table and they do not see anyone who is better than they are. They generally see a reflection of their worst selves,” Sheen told Wallace during a live taping of MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace The Best People podcast.

Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks during a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on October 09, 2025 where he joked about Minority Leader Schumer as "Palestinian" as if that were some kind of insult while heaping praise on Trump's peace deal for Gaza.
Martin Sheen said there is "no joy" among the top officials in the Trump administration. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“There’s no heroes in there. There’s no music. There’s no laughter. There’s no self-effacement. There’s no joy in that room.”

Sheen played president Josiah “Jed” Bartlet on The West Wing for all of the hit series’ seven seasons from 1999 to 2006.

“I couldn’t do anything else with my life after watching the West Wing week after week,” Wallace told Sheen on the episode released Monday. She called out Trump’s “bullying” as she reflected on the show’s continued popularity today.

“It’s not just the enduring connection that I think fans have to the West Wing. It’s almost in the absence of something that everyone wants their kids to emulate,” she said, “I’m not even sure a MAGA family wants their kids to emulate Donald Trump. I’m not sure about that, but I don’t think so. His language and his bullying and his conduct online alone.”

Trump made Wallace a personal target in August when he called her a “loser, with bad ratings, who was already thrown off of The View.”

President Donald Trump (C) speaks, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R), during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Oct. 9, 2025. Trump said Thursday he would try to go to Egypt for the signing of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.
Sheen called on Trump to 'start being human." Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Sheen, who is dad to actors Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez and Ramon Estevez, offered the president some “advice” Monday on how he could do a better job.

“The big guy in the White House, if he would take some personal advice—you got to realize, sir, that you are the biggest nothing in the world,“ he said. ”And sir, you stop there. You stop listening to all these people around you, these sycophants, who are encouraging you to be your nonhuman self.”

“Stop fussing with your hair and don’t worry about your tie and stand up straight and speak clearly, not from your throat. Speak from your heart and start being human.” He concluded, “That’s what you were made for, not golf. So there you are, Mr. President. With all due respect, sir.”

