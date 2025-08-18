MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace used her show on Monday to fire back at Trump after becoming his newest media target, highlighting his biggest “delusion” and questioning his basic grip on reality.

While discussing Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin on her show Deadline: White House, Wallace declared the president “is furious at anyone that covers the truth about this story and any others.” Referencing Trump’s Sunday morning meltdown about her, in which he’d called her a “loser, with bad ratings, who was already thrown off of The View,” Wallace added, “I witnessed that firsthand myself.”

The 79-year-old president was in the midst of one of his bizarre social media rampages when his ire turned to Wallace Sunday. “She will be fired soon! MSNBC IS DEAD!” he also wrote to Truth Social, as supporters jeered at the TV host in the comments below the post, calling her “Typhoid Mary Nicole Wallace,” and her show “Clown news.” Wrote one user, “Nicole Wallace is afraid of losing her job. Get her a Waaambulance.” The posts were apparently retaliation for Wallace’s coverage of his failure to secure a ceasefire after meeting with Putin.

Before targeting Wallace specifically Sunday, Trump raged at the negative coverage of the meeting more generally, “It’s incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me. There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me. I had a great meeting in Alaska on Biden’s stupid War, a war that should have never happened!!!”

Wallace limited her response to Trump’s tirade to the one line on Monday, but didn’t hold back from continuing to go hard on him throughout the broadcast.

After playing a clip of Trump ranting in the Oval Office about his desire to ban mail-in ballots, Wallace cut the video short to correct the record. “We’re going to just cut it right there because all of that is completely false,” she said. “The United States is one of many countries that uses mail-in voting, including Canada, The U.K., Germany, Australia and Switzerland. Also important to note, there’s zero evidence of widespread voter fraud and Trump has been looking,” she went on.

“But that is how Donald Trump, the current president of the United States, who, as The New York Times reports, has himself voted through mail-in voting, chose to spend his time today in the middle of what we’ve been talking about, this high stakes diplomacy.”