Mary Trump’s Book Gives ‘Crazy Uncle’ a Whole New Meaning

“It’s ridiculous—absurd allegations that have absolute no bearing in truth. Have yet to see the book, but it is a book of falsehoods,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said of Mary Trump’s memoir about her uncle Don the president, Too Much and Never Enough.

Kayleigh didn’t need to read the book in order to dismiss it completely, which in itself might seem a bit ironic from the press secretary who promised not to lie to the American people and then proceeded to immediately lie to the American people. Obviously, Trumpworld is nervous about this memoir by the president’s niece. But should they be?

In a word, to quote Sarah Palin, youbetcha. They should worry because we’ve finally found ourselves something we never knew existed: a sane Trump. She’s like, a normal person, with a normal set of values and a normal conscience. She may not shift millions of votes—but the way things are going for Uncle Donald, she may not need to.