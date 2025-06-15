Masked Dem Assassin’s Car and Cowboy Hat Found 60 Miles Away

A car and a cowboy hat thought to belong to the Minnesota shooting suspect have been found on the side of a highway 60 miles from where the attacks took place.

Vance Boelter’s vehicle was discovered in Sibley County in Faxon Township, CBS News reported, citing an alert sent to residents encouraging them to lock their doors and secure their cars.

Boelter, 57, allegedly killed state Representative Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband and wounded state Senator John Hoffman, 60, and his wife in their homes on Saturday. ADVERTISEMENT

A cowboy hat was found believed to belong to the assailant 60 miles from where the attacks took place. WCCO

The U.S Marshals Service and the Minnesota State Patrol were on the scene where the car was found in Sibley County early on Sunday.

Minnesota state Representative Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband, Mark, were shot dead in an attack early on Saturday. Facebook

Residents were alerted that law enforcement officers would be visiting to do house searches near the site.

Police have launched a manhunt for Boelter, who is thought to be travelling on foot, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation. The FBI has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the capture and conviction of Vance Boelter.

Democratic State Senator John Hoffman and Democratic House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman were targeted in home attacks early Saturday morning. Facebook

Officers had previously said a vehicle thought to be Boelter’s had been recovered outside the home of Hoffman. Inside, cops found a list of nearly 70 targets, mostly pro-choice and abortion advocates.