Report Into Gaetz’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Released to Entire Ethics Committee
ACCESS GRANTED
House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest (R-MS) revealed Monday that the formal report on their investigation into Matt Gaetz’s alleged misconduct was made available to all 10 members of the committee. According to Politico, only Guest and fellow ranking member Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) previously had a copy. On Wednesday, the committee is scheduled to meet to discuss Gaetz’s dossier. Guest’s announcement comes amid bipartisan calls from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to release the report’s findings after Donald Trump tapped Gaetz as his nominee for Attorney General. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has pleaded with the committee to keep their findings sealed. The two-year-long ethics probe into Gaetz seemingly ended last week when the former Florida congressman resigned from the House. Since his nomination and resignation, however, a lawyer for the victims of Gaetz’s alleged sexual misconduct has revealed that his clients told the House Ethics Committee that they attended between five and 10 “sex parties” with the former congressman between mid-2017 and the end of 2018. Gaetz has continually denied any wrongdoing.
