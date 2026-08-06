McConnell Aide Makes Elevator Escape From Health Questions

A senior adviser to Mitch McConnell ducked into an elevator rather than answer a reporter’s questions about the senator’s condition.

David Popp on Thursday joined other McConnell staffers who have ignored Capitol Hill reporters’ inquiries about the 84-year-old senator.

McConnell’s office announced Thursday, that he had been discharged from a rehabilitation facility and was heading home, 53 days after he was hospitalized following what his office described as a fall and a subsequent case of pneumonia.

Later Thursday afternoon, reporter Nicholas Ballasy shared a video of himself asking Popp about McConnell. But Popp wouldn’t engage.

Senator Mitch McConnell’s senior adviser for communications David Popp declined to respond when asked why McConnell still hasn’t released a video since his hospitalization that began back on June 14 pic.twitter.com/DxSAm9gtRw — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) August 6, 2026

“David, can you tell us why Senator McConnell hasn’t put out a video yet?” Ballasy asks as Popp whirls away from him and into an open elevator. “What’s going on with the situation?”

Popp stays silent as the doors shut.

Popp has worked on Capitol Hill since 2005, according to LegiStorm, and first joined McConnell’s office in April 2016 as communications director. A senior adviser to the Kentucky senator since last January, Popp made over $224,000 in 2025.

McConnell's final months in office have been plagued by a series of health scares. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

Other McConnell staffers who have been mute under questioning, like communications director Stephanie Penn and senior communications adviser Robert Steurer, also made over $200,000.

In announcing his return home, McConnell said he would keep up his Senate work, but did not give a time frame for returning to voting.

“Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff,” his statement read.

“On the advice of my doctors, I maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business.”

Before McConnell put out that statement, Senate Majority Leader John Thune didn’t answer when Ballasy asked whether McConnell’s vote would be needed in a committee or on the floor.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune says he hasn’t been able to visit GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell in the hospital. He didn’t respond when asked if he’s going to need McConnell’s vote on certain bills and confirmation votes (i.e. Blanche, budget reconciliation with SAVE America Act) pic.twitter.com/cmuYcpFGXj — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) August 6, 2026

One crucial upcoming vote concerns the attorney general nomination of Todd Blanche, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney. One Republican senator, Susan Collins, has already said she will oppose it. If McConnell remains absent for the vote, Blanche can only afford one more defection—assuming all Democrats reject his nomination.

The Daily Beast has contacted McConnell’s office for comment.