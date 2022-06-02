McDonald’s Employees Intentionally Served a Muslim Woman Bacon, Complaint Alleges
PIGGISH BEHAVIOR
A Muslim woman is accusing McDonald’s employees of discrimination after they intentionally stuffed her child’s fish sandwich full of bacon, according to the Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which is filing a complaint against the restaurant on her behalf. The complaint specifies that Ghadir Alahmar explicitly ordered a plain fish sandwich, yet employees added three to four strips of bacon—significantly more than is typically ordered when a customer asks for it—and then charged her for the pork she did not order. CAIR explained in a press release that Alahmar “is visibly Muslim, as she wears a hijab, or Islamic headscarf, and abaya, a long Islamic dress.” It is, according to the complaint and press release, considered common knowledge that Islam prohibits eating pork. Alahmar issued a statement in which she said, “McDonald’s made my children and me feel unwanted and worthless.”