An attorney for Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s final chief of staff, is denying a report which claims that Meadows has cut a deal with federal prosecutors to provide testimony against his former boss in exchange for immunity.

George Terwilliger, Meadows’ lawyer, strenuously pushed back against a story published by The Independent Wednesday alleging that he had reached a plea agreement with prosecutors probing the former president—which would see him plead guilty to several lesser federal crimes.

The report did not specify which investigation the alleged guilty plea pertained to. Terwilliger called the allegations “complete bullshit” in a brief interview with the publication.

The Independent also reported that the Department of Justice was preparing to ask a grand jury in Washington D.C. to indict Trump as early as Thursday for both violating the Espionage Act and obstructing the investigation into his alleged wrongdoing—but that the vote may be pushed back for a variety of reasons.

Meadows has already testified before a federal grand jury hearing evidence in two investigations against Trump—one probing his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office and another looking into his incitement of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to ABC News.

Prosecutors have also been presenting evidence to a grand jury in Florida, where the FBI raided Trump’s oceanside Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022. Special agents found over 100 documents labeled “confidential” or “top secret”—all of which Trump has repeatedly claimed he declassified, apparently sometimes just “by thinking about it.”

Trump on Wednesday denied a report from the journalist John Solomon—who has earned a reputation as a staunch ally of the former president—stating federal prosecutors have notified him of his likely indictment. “No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong,” he posted on Truth Social.

“SCAMS & WITCH HUNTS,” Trump added in all caps. “A TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE & ELECTION INTERFERENCE. REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS MUST MAKE THIS THEIR # 1 ISSUE!!!”