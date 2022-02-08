Mechanics Find Human Teeth and Hair Stuck in Grill of Woman’s Car
GRISLY DISCOVERY
A New Jersey woman took her car to a vehicle service center on Tuesday after sensing something was wrong with it—only to be told there were human teeth in her grill. NBC New York reports that the Goodyear Service Center contacted the Linden Police Department after an employee noticed the teeth in part of the car’s grill and undercarriage. Human hair was also discovered in the undercarriage. Linden Mayor Derek Armstead said the teeth were first thought to belong to a deer, but testing then revealed they were actually human. Police suspect the driver may have unknowingly run over a person who was found dead on the New Jersey Turnpike after being hit multiple times in December. Police are still investigating the incident, but as of Tuesday morning, no charges were pending.