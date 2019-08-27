CHEAT SHEET
Rapper Meek Mill’s 12-Year Legal Fight Is Officially Over
Celebrity rapper Meek Mill on Tuesday pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office dropped all other charges against the artist. A Philadelphia judge also ruled that Mill will not spend anymore time in prison or on probation, as he’s already served about two years behind bars in the case. The announcement signifies the closing of an over decade-long case in which Mill was incarcerated for probation violations, freed early after public outcry, and became an advocate for criminal justice reform, according to The Philadelphia Enquirer. At the hearing, Judge Leon Tucker told the rapper: “I know this has been a long road for you and hopefully this will be the end of it.” Mill later tweeted, “I’m extremely grateful that my long legal battle is finally behind me and I appreciate that it has sparked a much-needed discussion about probation reform and the inequalities that exist within our two Americas.”
Last month, a court voided Mill’s 2008 conviction on gun and drug charges, finding it had been tainted by the involvement of police officer Reginald Graham, who was the only witness at Mill’s trial. In 2017, investigators found Graham guilty of stealing money during a 2005 raid and lying to the FBI about it. Graham subsequently left the force. Mill has spent a total of about two years in prison including an initial term of about a year and several later stints over painkiller use and travel violations which he said were due to his growing career. After his conviction was overturned last month, Meek said, “The past 11 years have been mentally and emotionally challenging, but I’m ecstatic that justice prevailed.”