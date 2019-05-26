Las Vegas Hotel Caught on Video Refusing Entry to Rapper Meek Mill Without Providing a Reason

Rapper Meek Mill has accused the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, of banning him in order to keep the number of black people down at their hotel. Mill made the accusation in an Instagram video posted on Saturday. The video shows a hotel security guard telling Mill he has to leave the premises, without providing a reason as to why. “Cosmopolitan hotel/casino going to extreme racist levels to keep too many black entertainers and black people .... they said they gone lock me up,” Mill wrote. “Some of these casinos have a bunch of Tatics to keep the level of blacks down... but love to take our money...” When Mill asks the guard why he has to leave, the guard replies: “We're a private property. At this time, with the information we have, we're refusing to do business with you. We have the right to do that.”

The hotel's response to the incident still did not provide a reason for Mill's ban. “As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on legal matters,” the hotel said in a statement. “Our guests' safety and security always remains our top priority.” An attorney for Mill has threatened legal action unless the hotel “promptly” apologizes and grants Mill access.