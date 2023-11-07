Joining a flood of celebrity women—including Britney Spears, Julia Fox, Jada Pinkett Smith and Barbra Streisand—who have recently published personal writing that casts further light on their high-scrutinized lives in Hollywood, Megan Fox, the star of Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, now has a new book of poetry that delves into experiencing a miscarriage, as well as her abusive relationships with “horrific people,” she told Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Fox reveals via her poetry that she had a miscarriage at 10 weeks with and on-and-off musician fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh...but now / I have to say / goodbye,” she writes in one poem. “I will pay any price / Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

“I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” Fox told GMA. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?”

Some of Fox’s other poems reveal even darker experiences, including a physically abusive relationship with an unnamed man. “your eyes go black / and I know it’s too late to run...you hit me / again / and again / i recognize the familiar taste of blood on my tongue,” she writes.

The book, entitled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, is “not an exposé... or a memoir,” Fox emphasized to GMA, “but throughout my life I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships. I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy with, I guess we could say, who were horrific people. And also very famous—very famous—people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people.”

Another one of Fox’s poems reads, “today my sin was that i followed your friend to the dinner table / instead of waiting for you to lead me...you hit me / again / and again.” And elsewhere: “mornings after you would hurt me / i would wake up and make your coffee / put on a sweatshirt so you wouldn’t have to look at the bruises you left.”

Fox’s whirlwind, highly-documented relationship with Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has been notably marked by turmoil. In his 2022 documentary Life in Pink, Kelly said that he’d attempted suicide while on a phone call with Fox.

“I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me,’” Kelly recalled in the film. “I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and, like, the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s, like, dead silent.”

Despite a reported dustup earlier this year, Fox and Kelly are seemingly back together and still engaged. The actress says it was Kelly who encouraged her to write her book.

Fox is no stranger to receiving backlash for speaking out about her experiences, but she told GMA that her “freedom lives in [the] pages” of her poetry book.

“I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins,” she said. “I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity.”