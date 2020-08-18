Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially merged spirits with every couple in L.A.—by which I mean, they’re shopping a project together.

Variety reports that in June the couple began pitching a top-secret pitch, which they would jointly produce, to multiple networks. A source close to Markle told the trade that she has no plans to star in the potential project; a representative for the two declined to comment. A representative for the couple did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Back in June, Variety notes, the couple also signed with the same speaking agency that represents the Obamas and the Clintons—the Harry Walker Agency. Last year Prince Harry partnered with Oprah Winfrey to make an Apple TV+ docu-series dedicated to mental health. Markle, meanwhile, narrated the Disney+ docu-series Elephants, which premiered this April.

This month coverage of the couple has largely centered on the freshly debuted, explosive biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family. The book highlights conflicts within the royal family, and Prince Harry’s sense of rejection, as well as the couple’s fraught relationship with the media.

Given the attention that surrounds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s every move, their pitch will inevitably land somewhere—so now the only question is, who will have the highest bid?