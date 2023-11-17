Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and I Have ‘Exciting’ Projects on the Way

Meghan Markle has promised she and husband Prince Harry have “so many exciting things on the slate,” promising to add to the anticipation and intrigue around the couple’s next set of planned projects.

“Things that make people feel—I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?” Markle told Variety at the magazine’s Power of Women in Hollywood 2023 event Thursday. “And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”

To date, the Sussexes have made three projects with Netflix—Heart of Invictus, Live to Lead, and the most controversial of the three, Harry & Meghan.

Next, Variety reported, Meghan said the new shows would invoke emotional responses in viewers.

Markle told Variety she had “no idea” what had caused the recent revived interest in Suits, the show that made her famous—and which, Variety said, had crossed 45 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Peacock combined, adding: “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Per People, Meghan also shared that her favorite holiday tradition was that her and Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, “enjoying every minute of it.”

Meghan was speaking after a week of reports cataloguing the current, turbulent state of relations among Prince Harry, his brother Prince William, and father King Charles—with leaks from Omid Scobie’s latest book that Harry and William’s relationship is fractured beyond repair.