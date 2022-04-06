CHEAT SHEET
Meghan Markle Seeks to Trademark the Word 'Archetypes'
Meghan Markle is trying to trademark the centuries-old word “archetypes” after choosing the name “Archetypes” as the title for her new podcast about female typecasting. Meghan and Harry’s umbrella company is called Archewell after their son Archie. Now she has applied at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the exclusive use of the word “archetypes” “in the fields of cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women.” In a trailer for the Spotify project, Meghan said the podcast would “dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”